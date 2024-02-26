Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,689 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 0.2% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares. The company has a market cap of $711.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.