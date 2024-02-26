InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

