Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.36.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 521.65. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -423.53%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

