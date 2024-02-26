Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 102,360 shares.The stock last traded at $21.77 and had previously closed at $21.28.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,063.47 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 403.64%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

About Indivior

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,101,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,340,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Indivior during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,912,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

