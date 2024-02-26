Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

INCY stock opened at $60.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

