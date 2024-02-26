iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 16.7%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 265,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

iMetal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Company Profile

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.

