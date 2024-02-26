IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Get IMAX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $166,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Company Profile



IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Read More

