Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $259.75. 899,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

