IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading 6.6% Higher

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 11,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 313,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $823.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $101,589.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $594,461.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,330 shares of company stock worth $152,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 21.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

