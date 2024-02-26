IDEAYA Biosciences’ (IDYA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2028 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.09.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $45.88 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,142,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,557 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,312 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 806,603 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $18,212,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,009,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after acquiring an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

