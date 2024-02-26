ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $103.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,440,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $11,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

