ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $367.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $357.00 to $367.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.64.

Shares of ICLR opened at $314.19 on Friday. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

