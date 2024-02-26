ICON Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. ICON has a market capitalization of $260.26 million and $12.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,697,646 coins and its circulating supply is 980,698,030 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

