iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Denis Ricard Acquires 4,000 Shares

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Denis Ricard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00.

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$85.56. 268,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,422. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$77.61 and a 12 month high of C$93.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$90.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins cut their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.85.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

