Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $125.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on H. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $150.17 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $150.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

