Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Hyatt Hotels has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years. Hyatt Hotels has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.17 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

