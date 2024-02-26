Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.24

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 85520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

The firm has a market cap of $682.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,784,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,402,000 after purchasing an additional 425,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,901,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,916,000 after acquiring an additional 240,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 119,478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

