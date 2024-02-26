Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.28 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.