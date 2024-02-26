Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Down 2.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 352,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,728,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

