HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,406 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $95,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock worth $12,060,280 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $609.36. 45,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,067. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

