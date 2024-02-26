Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 68.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Hubbell by 2,983.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.05. 73,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $370.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

