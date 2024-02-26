Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.37 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $10.64 or 0.00019584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $156.49 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,711,956 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

