Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.65 on Monday, reaching $198.98. The stock had a trading volume of 551,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day moving average of $193.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

