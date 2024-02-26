Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,761 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.28 and a 200-day moving average of $193.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

