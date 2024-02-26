Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Head to Head Comparison

Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A Lowe’s Companies 8.49% -54.56% 18.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Product Center Public and Lowe’s Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Product Center Public N/A N/A N/A $0.26 1.15 Lowe’s Companies $90.22 billion 1.48 $6.44 billion $12.97 17.93

Analyst Recommendations

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Home Product Center Public. Home Product Center Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Home Product Center Public and Lowe’s Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Product Center Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Lowe’s Companies 0 12 11 0 2.48

Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $241.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Home Product Center Public.

Dividends

Home Product Center Public pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Lowe’s Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Home Product Center Public pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lowe’s Companies pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. Home Product Center Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Home Product Center Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Home Product Center Public on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in goods and materials for construction, extension, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and range of related services. It also offers 3D, installation, maintenance, home makeover, cleaning, warehousing, and distribution services. In addition, the company leases space. Home Product Center Public Company Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, and renters. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe's Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

