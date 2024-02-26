Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,077 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the average volume of 2,904 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.0 %

HIMS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,206.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,384.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $120,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,655 shares of company stock worth $3,901,881 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

