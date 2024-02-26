Head-To-Head Comparison: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 153.87 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Cipher Mining $3.04 million 253.82 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -8.42

Analyst Recommendations

Prairie Operating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Volatility & Risk

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -210.51% Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30%

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

