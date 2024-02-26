Head-To-Head Comparison: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) vs. Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -280.44% N/A -73.24% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -88.07% -49.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agenus and Adverum Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $100.90 million 2.58 -$220.07 million ($0.82) -0.83 Adverum Biotechnologies $3.60 million 56.13 -$154.54 million ($1.26) -1.59

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agenus and Adverum Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $8.10, indicating a potential upside of 1,087.51%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company is developing ADVM-062 (AAV.7m8-L-opsin), a novel gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of blue cone monochromacy via a single IVT injection. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with University of California; GenSight Biologics; Lexeo Therapeutics; and Virovek, Inc. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

