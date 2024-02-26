Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Hasbro worth $25,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ HAS opened at $49.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.