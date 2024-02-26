Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

TSE GCG.A traded up C$0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting C$50.01. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.98. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$36.98 and a 12-month high of C$50.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

