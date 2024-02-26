Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
