Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. 276,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $152,946.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

