Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $69.54. Gravity shares last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 19,007 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Gravity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRVY

Gravity Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gravity by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.