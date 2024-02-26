Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of GPK opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

