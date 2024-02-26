Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.7 %

GRP.U stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

