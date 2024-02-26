Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.70.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
