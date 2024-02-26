Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.43. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $9.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

