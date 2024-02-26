Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.94% from the company’s previous close.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,457. Globant has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,644,000 after buying an additional 319,684 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $743,382,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after buying an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,546,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

