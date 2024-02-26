Global Net Lease (GNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Global Net Lease has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.58%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

