Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $618.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GMRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.