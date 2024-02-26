Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

GILD opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

