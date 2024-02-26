Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.80.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

GIL opened at C$47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.96. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$36.42 and a 52-week high of C$51.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.