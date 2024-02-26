Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

