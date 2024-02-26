Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $148.80 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

