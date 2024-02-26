Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) is Trigran Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,293 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 9.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 5.20% of Gentherm worth $92,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 59,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,973. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $67.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

