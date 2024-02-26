Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,564. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

Insider Activity

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

