Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 16.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

