Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

GENI has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. 624,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,996. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

