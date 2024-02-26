General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 117.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $153.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

