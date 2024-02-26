GateToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.86 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $472.40 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00009014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015967 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,324.68 or 1.00016526 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00194344 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007107 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,488,517 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,488,700.14983661 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.83165983 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,617,748.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

