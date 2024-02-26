Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Garmin makes up 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.82. The company had a trading volume of 632,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.52 and a twelve month high of $137.87. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

