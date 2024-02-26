Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

